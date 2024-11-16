Widespread Enforced Disappearances Stir Fear in Balochistan

According to reports, Pakistan's armed forces have allegedly abducted four individuals from Balochistan's Kharan's Kalan area, raising alarms over enforced disappearances in the region. The Balochistan Post detailed how Nusratullah, son of Sardar Liaquat, and Muhammad Hassan, son of Munshi Abdullah, vanished following their detention.

Similarly, in Gwadar, Munir, son of Assa, has disappeared after being taken into custody by the armed forces, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post. The forces are also accused of detaining Nouroz from Hub Chowki, despite him having been abducted twice before.

The Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) has issued a statement on multiple disappearances, noting victims like Hasil Khan from Awaran. Recent raids in Kech, Kharan, and Dera Bugti led to six more individuals vanishing, fueling fears and protests over the region's instability and conflict.

Disappearances include Ismail, a shopkeeper in Balnigor; Imran, a student; and Liaquat Ali in the Kech district. Waseem was reportedly abducted from Kharan, while Talal and Amir Baloch disappeared from Kadan. These incidents underscore a disturbing trend in Balochistan, marked by political strife.

Enforced disappearances, characterized by detentions without due process, have become a prevalent issue. They are often attributed to efforts by Pakistani forces to repress dissent and intimidate activists and civilians, as per human rights organizations. Such actions have drawn significant scrutiny and condemnation internationally. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)