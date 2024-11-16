Strengthening Ties: PM Modi's Historic Visit to Nigeria

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Nigeria is poised to be a key moment in strengthening India's relationship with the African nation and the wider continent. According to G Balasubramanian, the High Commissioner of India to Nigeria, the visit is set to bolster collaboration on global issues and deepen ties between the two countries.

India's engagement with Nigeria has been longstanding, with over 200 Indian businesses having invested approximately USD 27 billion, making them the second-largest employers in Nigeria. Balasubramanian noted that India's diplomatic presence in Nigeria dates back to 1958, reflecting a historical partnership that is both political and economic in nature.

Modi's trip follows a meeting with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the G-20 summit, aimed at fostering a strategic partnership based on shared democratic values. The Prime Minister's schedule includes ceremonial diplomatic engagements and community meetings, and discussions on expanding cooperation in various sectors, including manufacturing, customs, and technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)