India's Stern Response to Pahalgam Attack: Diplomatic Ties with Pakistan Take a Hit

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India has taken decisive actions against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and diplomatic expulsions. Amidst national mourning, an all-party meeting discusses countermeasures, signaling a firm stance on cross-border terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:54 IST
2-minute silence observed during all-party meeting. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A sombre atmosphere prevailed in the national capital as a two-minute silence was observed during an all-party meeting to honor those killed in the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Convened by the Central government, the meeting aimed to discuss strategic responses to the attack. Sources indicate that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh leads these discussions.

High-profile attendees include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. Leaders from various parties, including the SP, NCP, RJD, DMK, BJD, AAP, TMC, YSRC, and BJP, also marked their presence, underscoring the issue's national significance.

Tuesday's assault on tourists in Pahalgam resulted in 26 fatalities, marking the deadliest attack since the 2019 Pulwama strike. India swiftly initiated countermeasures against Pakistan, accused of harboring terrorists. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet decided to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, close the Attari Check Post, and expel Pakistani High Commission officials.

Further, India has revoked visas for Pakistani nationals, effective immediately, reflecting the Ministry of External Affairs' hardline stance. All existing visas will be deemed invalid by April 27, 2025. This decisive diplomatic fallout signals India's resolve against cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

