Punjab's Air Quality Crisis Overwhelms Hospitals

Pakistan's Punjab province is grappling with a severe air quality crisis, as over 75,000 individuals sought medical aid for respiratory issues due to toxic smog on Saturday, according to healthcare monitoring authorities cited by the Express Tribune. Hospitals also reported treating thousands of asthma patients, as well as individuals with heart conditions, strokes, and conjunctivitis.

Lahore bore the brunt of the pollution, with 5,353 people seeking hospital treatment for respiratory issues, including hundreds with asthma and heart disease. Major hospitals in Lahore and other high-density areas reported being overwhelmed.

In response, the Punjab government declared a health emergency in the Lahore and Multan divisions, leading to the closure of educational institutions and outdoor activities. Parks and markets also had restricted operations. Despite efforts, such as triggering artificial rain, the smog persists, pushing hospitals to their limits.

The Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare revealed that the influx of patients remains high; over 1.91 million respiratory cases were admitted in the past month, 133,429 in Lahore alone. The environment in hospitals is tense as authorities brace for more patients.

Sayed Hamad Raza, spokesperson for the health department, acknowledged the criticality but assured that stringent measures were in place, with medical staff working around the clock after their leaves were cancelled. He confirmed close monitoring as the situation continues to unfold.

