Left Menu

Punjab's Air Quality Crisis Overwhelms Hospitals

Over 75,000 residents of Pakistan's Punjab province sought medical help due to toxic smog. Lahore tops the list, with hospitals overwhelmed by patients with respiratory, asthma, heart diseases, and conjunctivitis. A health emergency was declared, closing schools and public spaces, as authorities struggle to manage the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 14:31 IST
Punjab's Air Quality Crisis Overwhelms Hospitals
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Punjab province is grappling with a severe air quality crisis, as over 75,000 individuals sought medical aid for respiratory issues due to toxic smog on Saturday, according to healthcare monitoring authorities cited by the Express Tribune. Hospitals also reported treating thousands of asthma patients, as well as individuals with heart conditions, strokes, and conjunctivitis.

Lahore bore the brunt of the pollution, with 5,353 people seeking hospital treatment for respiratory issues, including hundreds with asthma and heart disease. Major hospitals in Lahore and other high-density areas reported being overwhelmed.

In response, the Punjab government declared a health emergency in the Lahore and Multan divisions, leading to the closure of educational institutions and outdoor activities. Parks and markets also had restricted operations. Despite efforts, such as triggering artificial rain, the smog persists, pushing hospitals to their limits.

The Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare revealed that the influx of patients remains high; over 1.91 million respiratory cases were admitted in the past month, 133,429 in Lahore alone. The environment in hospitals is tense as authorities brace for more patients.

Sayed Hamad Raza, spokesperson for the health department, acknowledged the criticality but assured that stringent measures were in place, with medical staff working around the clock after their leaves were cancelled. He confirmed close monitoring as the situation continues to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024