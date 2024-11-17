Historic Visit: PM Modi Receives Warm Welcome in Nigeria

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received an enthusiastic reception from the Indian diaspora upon his arrival in Nigeria for a state visit. This marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Nigeria in 17 years, making it a significant moment in international relations.

Dhiren Singh Chouhan, a member of the Indian community, expressed the high expectations they have from PM Modi, citing India's transformation under his leadership from a defense importer to exporter. He noted the diasporas' hopes regarding collaboration in sectors such as oil, gas, and pharmaceuticals.

PM Modi received the prestigious Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), becoming the second foreign dignitary to receive this honor after Queen Elizabeth in 1969. His visit, which includes a community address, is part of a broader tour encompassing Brazil and Guyana.

(With inputs from agencies.)