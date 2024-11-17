Left Menu

Indian Diaspora Celebrates PM Modi's Vision in Nigeria

The Indian diaspora in Nigeria expressed joy as Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed their community, highlighting India's economic growth and achievements in defence and space. Community leaders praised the Indian government's efforts in promoting culture and language among the diaspora, emphasizing the positive impact of India's strategic ties with Nigeria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 23:33 IST
Indian diaspora member in Nigeria (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

The Indian diaspora in Nigeria welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address with enthusiasm during his trip to Abuja, part of his three-nation tour. The community lauded his comments on India's burgeoning 2 trillion dollar economy, reflecting optimism among Non-Resident Indians.

Amritesh Kumar, an Indian businessman in Nigeria, expressed delight over PM Modi's visit, noting the positive atmosphere created by his speech on economic growth. Sonali Gupta, principal of the Indian Language School, appreciated the government's support for Indian languages and cultural education in Nigeria, acknowledging the significant role of the Indian government and PM Modi in these initiatives.

Other community members thanked PM Modi for extending an invitation to India, recognizing his messages about India's advancements in defence exports and the space sector, including the ambitious Gaganyaan mission, as a source of pride. PM Modi further asserted India's capability to uplift millions from poverty, offering hope and inspiration to other nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

