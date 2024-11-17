Indian Diaspora Celebrates PM Modi's Vision in Nigeria

The Indian diaspora in Nigeria welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address with enthusiasm during his trip to Abuja, part of his three-nation tour. The community lauded his comments on India's burgeoning 2 trillion dollar economy, reflecting optimism among Non-Resident Indians.

Amritesh Kumar, an Indian businessman in Nigeria, expressed delight over PM Modi's visit, noting the positive atmosphere created by his speech on economic growth. Sonali Gupta, principal of the Indian Language School, appreciated the government's support for Indian languages and cultural education in Nigeria, acknowledging the significant role of the Indian government and PM Modi in these initiatives.

Other community members thanked PM Modi for extending an invitation to India, recognizing his messages about India's advancements in defence exports and the space sector, including the ambitious Gaganyaan mission, as a source of pride. PM Modi further asserted India's capability to uplift millions from poverty, offering hope and inspiration to other nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)