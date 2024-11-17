Left Menu

EOC 2024: Pioneering the Future of Cancer Care

The 112th Emirates Oncology Conference, hosted in Abu Dhabi, united over 2,500 medical professionals to explore cutting-edge cancer research and treatments. Esteemed global experts led 35 sessions and 18 workshops, emphasizing the significance of international collaboration in advancing cancer therapy and improving patient outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 23:34 IST
Representative image (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The 112th Emirates Oncology Conference, hosted by Tawam Hospital in Abu Dhabi, has successfully concluded, drawing more than 2,500 healthcare professionals, innovators, and leaders from the GCC and the Middle East. This prestigious three-day event focused on the latest advancements in oncology research and cancer care.

Recognized as one of the leading medical conferences in the region and worldwide, EOC offered an esteemed platform for participants to engage with over 100 global oncology leaders. Renowned experts led sessions that delved into cancer diagnosis, treatment, and research, providing crucial insights into evolving clinical practices that are reshaping the future of cancer care.

Featuring 35 sessions and 18 workshops, the conference demonstrated significant progress in cancer research and medical innovations. This event underscored the vital importance of international collaboration in advancing cancer treatments and improving patient outcomes, reaffirming its commitment to promoting medical education and public awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

