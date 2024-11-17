EOC 2024: Pioneering the Future of Cancer Care

The 112th Emirates Oncology Conference, hosted by Tawam Hospital in Abu Dhabi, has successfully concluded, drawing more than 2,500 healthcare professionals, innovators, and leaders from the GCC and the Middle East. This prestigious three-day event focused on the latest advancements in oncology research and cancer care.

Recognized as one of the leading medical conferences in the region and worldwide, EOC offered an esteemed platform for participants to engage with over 100 global oncology leaders. Renowned experts led sessions that delved into cancer diagnosis, treatment, and research, providing crucial insights into evolving clinical practices that are reshaping the future of cancer care.

Featuring 35 sessions and 18 workshops, the conference demonstrated significant progress in cancer research and medical innovations. This event underscored the vital importance of international collaboration in advancing cancer treatments and improving patient outcomes, reaffirming its commitment to promoting medical education and public awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)