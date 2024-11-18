UK's Minister Catherine West Strengthens Indo-Pacific Ties with India Visit

In a significant diplomatic gesture to boost bilateral ties, Catherine West, the UK Minister for the Indo-Pacific, has embarked on a two-day visit to India. The visit aims to enhance partnership in key sectors including climate, technology, and education, as confirmed by the British High Commission.

West's discussions with senior Indian officials are expected to focus on fostering growth and solidifying the enduring partnership between the two nations. This visit follows July's engagement by the Foreign Secretary, and further emphasizes the UK's intent to maximize its relationship with India.

Catherine West will address efforts to finalize a Free Trade Agreement and Bilateral Investment Treaty, thereby strengthening trade and investment ties. Highlighting the cultural linkage between the two nations, she'll attend an education roundtable hosted by the British Council and visit Delhi's Jama Masjid to appreciate its historical significance.

