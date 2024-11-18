Left Menu

UK's Minister Catherine West Strengthens Indo-Pacific Ties with India Visit

Catherine West, UK's Minister for the Indo-Pacific, visits India to bolster bilateral relations. Her agenda includes discussions on climate, technology, and trade. West aims to negotiate a Free Trade Agreement and enhance cultural exchanges. This visit signifies the UK's commitment to its partnership with India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 14:50 IST
UK's Minister Catherine West Strengthens Indo-Pacific Ties with India Visit
UK Minister for the Indo-Pacific Catherine West (Photo: X/ @CatherineWest1). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic gesture to boost bilateral ties, Catherine West, the UK Minister for the Indo-Pacific, has embarked on a two-day visit to India. The visit aims to enhance partnership in key sectors including climate, technology, and education, as confirmed by the British High Commission.

West's discussions with senior Indian officials are expected to focus on fostering growth and solidifying the enduring partnership between the two nations. This visit follows July's engagement by the Foreign Secretary, and further emphasizes the UK's intent to maximize its relationship with India.

Catherine West will address efforts to finalize a Free Trade Agreement and Bilateral Investment Treaty, thereby strengthening trade and investment ties. Highlighting the cultural linkage between the two nations, she'll attend an education roundtable hosted by the British Council and visit Delhi's Jama Masjid to appreciate its historical significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024