Pioneering Climate Solutions: UAE's Bold Steps in Agricultural Innovation at COP29

During the COP29 summit in Baku, Mariam Almheiri, a leading figure from the Presidential Court of the UAE, emphasized the vital role of partnerships and technological advancements in transforming food systems amid changing climate conditions. Her engagement built upon the UAE's collaboration with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, first introduced at COP28.

Almheiri contributed to a fire-side chat at the UAE Pavilion, organized with CGIAR and the Gates Foundation. The discussion titled "Partnering to Create AI-based Public Goods for 500 Million Smallholders" focused on expanding agricultural extension services, crucial for the survival and progress of millions of smallholder families worldwide, through AI innovations.

The summit showcased potential applications of generative AI to enhance the reach and quality of agricultural research in climate-affected regions. Almheiri lauded the UAE's development of AgriLLM under its Falcon LLM initiative, illustrating its potential to supply credible, actionable information to global farmers, bolstering their decision-making processes against climate challenges.

In an event centered on the Agriculture Innovation Mechanism for Scale (AIM for Scale), Almheiri discussed empowering producers with farmer-focused weather information. This initiative underscores the need for a climate and innovation-centric ecosystem, aspiring to foster resilience and adaptability in food systems as part of the UAE's commitment to a sustainable future.

Highlighting UAE's dedication to AIM for Scale, Almheiri also announced a new AI Weather Forecasting Research and Training Program. This initiative, led by MBZUAI, in partnership with entities like the World Meteorological Organization and the University of Chicago, aims to refine AI tools for improved weather forecasts, offering crucial support to over 30 partner countries.

The AIM for Scale Launch Event at the UAE Pavilion, featuring key international figures, unveiled their inaugural Innovation Package. This strategic blueprint focuses on scaling access to premium weather forecasts for low- and middle-income countries, backed by a substantial $1 billion funding commitment to foster agricultural resilience and climate adaptation.

(With inputs from agencies.)