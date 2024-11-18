Left Menu

Pioneering Climate Solutions: UAE's Bold Steps in Agricultural Innovation at COP29

Mariam Almheiri, Head of International Affairs at the Presidential Court, highlighted the importance of partnerships and technology in transforming food systems for climate adaptation during COP29 in Baku. The UAE, in collaboration with the Gates Foundation, advances agricultural innovation to support smallholder farmers against climate threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 15:30 IST
Pioneering Climate Solutions: UAE's Bold Steps in Agricultural Innovation at COP29
Mariam Almheiri emphasises agricultural innovation and AI-powered tools at COP29. (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

During the COP29 summit in Baku, Mariam Almheiri, a leading figure from the Presidential Court of the UAE, emphasized the vital role of partnerships and technological advancements in transforming food systems amid changing climate conditions. Her engagement built upon the UAE's collaboration with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, first introduced at COP28.

Almheiri contributed to a fire-side chat at the UAE Pavilion, organized with CGIAR and the Gates Foundation. The discussion titled "Partnering to Create AI-based Public Goods for 500 Million Smallholders" focused on expanding agricultural extension services, crucial for the survival and progress of millions of smallholder families worldwide, through AI innovations.

The summit showcased potential applications of generative AI to enhance the reach and quality of agricultural research in climate-affected regions. Almheiri lauded the UAE's development of AgriLLM under its Falcon LLM initiative, illustrating its potential to supply credible, actionable information to global farmers, bolstering their decision-making processes against climate challenges.

In an event centered on the Agriculture Innovation Mechanism for Scale (AIM for Scale), Almheiri discussed empowering producers with farmer-focused weather information. This initiative underscores the need for a climate and innovation-centric ecosystem, aspiring to foster resilience and adaptability in food systems as part of the UAE's commitment to a sustainable future.

Highlighting UAE's dedication to AIM for Scale, Almheiri also announced a new AI Weather Forecasting Research and Training Program. This initiative, led by MBZUAI, in partnership with entities like the World Meteorological Organization and the University of Chicago, aims to refine AI tools for improved weather forecasts, offering crucial support to over 30 partner countries.

The AIM for Scale Launch Event at the UAE Pavilion, featuring key international figures, unveiled their inaugural Innovation Package. This strategic blueprint focuses on scaling access to premium weather forecasts for low- and middle-income countries, backed by a substantial $1 billion funding commitment to foster agricultural resilience and climate adaptation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024