India Bolsters Support for Palestinian Refugees with $2.5 Million UN Contribution

India has fulfilled its annual $5 million contribution to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, providing an additional $2.5 million. Over years, India has contributed $40 million to aid education, healthcare, and social services for Palestinian refugees, alongside humanitarian support and medical supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 08:09 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 08:09 IST
India has sent medical aid to Palestine (Image: X@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
India has recently disbursed the second installment of its 2024-25 pledge of USD 5 million, channeling USD 2.5 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), according to the Representative Office of India to Palestine's announcement on Monday. This reinforces India's ongoing commitment over the years, which now totals USD 40 million, aimed at enhancing the agency's core services like education, healthcare, and social relief for Palestinian refugees.

The financial backing is complemented by India's provision of humanitarian support to the UN agency, including the supply of essential medicines. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended his greetings to the State of Palestine on its Declaration of Independence Day, underscoring a developmental partnership and time-honored friendship.

In a statement, he reiterated India's pledge to the Palestinian cause, citing the recent delivery of 30 tons of crucial medical supplies, including life-saving drugs, to Palestine. Furthermore, during a meeting with Palestine's President Mahmoud Abbas in September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced grave concerns regarding the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, assuring continued aid and unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

