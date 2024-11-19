Left Menu

US Stands Firm: No Support for Violent Crackdowns in Bangladesh Protests

The US has emphasized its stance against government-involved violence in peaceful protests, following clashes in Chittagong, Bangladesh. The government is urged to ensure the safety of the Hindu community amid rising tensions. India condemns the attacks, calling for decisive action against extremist activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 08:13 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 08:13 IST
US Stands Firm: No Support for Violent Crackdowns in Bangladesh Protests
US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller (Photo/US State Department Youtube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has clearly communicated to Bangladesh its opposition to governmental involvement in violent crackdowns against peaceful protests. This firm stance follows recent violent incidents involving the Hindu community and law enforcement in Chittagong, Bangladesh, sparked by a controversial Facebook post criticizing ISKCON.

During a press briefing, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller reiterated the US's unwavering support for peaceful protest rights, emphasizing that any government should refrain from violent responses to such expressions. Miller said, "I'm not going to speak to private diplomatic engagements from here, but we have made it clear to the government of Bangladesh, as we do to countries around the world, that we support the right to peaceful protest and that no government should engage in violent crackdowns on peaceful demonstrations."

In response to the November 6 attacks on Chittagong's Hindu community, India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal demanded Bangladesh take robust action against "extremist elements" threatening the community's safety. Citing the unrest fueled by incendiary social media posts, Jaiswal stressed the necessity for the Bangladeshi government to act decisively to protect Hindu residents from further violence and instability.

The clashes in Chittagong escalated, involving joint police and army operations, as reported by Prothom Alo with incidents of blank shots fired. The situation highlights ongoing regional tensions, with international attention drawing towards the protection of minorities and the maintenance of peace in volatile circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024