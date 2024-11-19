US Stands Firm: No Support for Violent Crackdowns in Bangladesh Protests

The United States has clearly communicated to Bangladesh its opposition to governmental involvement in violent crackdowns against peaceful protests. This firm stance follows recent violent incidents involving the Hindu community and law enforcement in Chittagong, Bangladesh, sparked by a controversial Facebook post criticizing ISKCON.

During a press briefing, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller reiterated the US's unwavering support for peaceful protest rights, emphasizing that any government should refrain from violent responses to such expressions. Miller said, "I'm not going to speak to private diplomatic engagements from here, but we have made it clear to the government of Bangladesh, as we do to countries around the world, that we support the right to peaceful protest and that no government should engage in violent crackdowns on peaceful demonstrations."

In response to the November 6 attacks on Chittagong's Hindu community, India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal demanded Bangladesh take robust action against "extremist elements" threatening the community's safety. Citing the unrest fueled by incendiary social media posts, Jaiswal stressed the necessity for the Bangladeshi government to act decisively to protect Hindu residents from further violence and instability.

The clashes in Chittagong escalated, involving joint police and army operations, as reported by Prothom Alo with incidents of blank shots fired. The situation highlights ongoing regional tensions, with international attention drawing towards the protection of minorities and the maintenance of peace in volatile circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)