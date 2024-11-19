Historic Visit: PM Modi's Milestone Trip to Guyana After 56 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to make a historic visit to Guyana on Tuesday, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 56 years. High Commissioner of India to Guyana, Amit S Telang, praised the visit, highlighting the warm, historical ties that bind the two nations.

This significant visit seeks to strengthen collaboration in several critical areas, including agriculture, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, renewable energy, ICT, and education. Nearly 40 percent of Guyana's population is of Indian origin, underscoring the deep cultural and historical bonds that unite the countries. Excitement and optimism are high among the Indian community in Guyana, which comprises students, professionals, and traders.

India's engagement with CARICOM member states, including Guyana, is also set to gain momentum. As part of the 'Voice of Global South' initiative under Prime Minister Modi's G20 leadership, CARICOM leaders have actively participated in summits, enriching bilateral dialogue. The visit is expected to foster new regional partnerships, invigorating the Indo-Guyanese relationship. (ANI)

