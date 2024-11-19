Russia Mediates Peace: India's Modi and China's Xi Meet in Kazan

On Tuesday, Russian President's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov reiterated Moscow's unwavering commitment to assisting in the normalization of India-China relations. Peskov pronounced Russia's readiness to contribute to diplomatic efforts during an interaction with news agency ANI.

Emphasizing Russia's neutrality, Peskov highlighted the significance of the recent bilateral meeting in Kazan between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. He clarified that Russia's role was purely organizational and not interventive. "We facilitated the summit location, but it was purely an initiative of India and China," Peskov stressed, underscoring the success of the leaders' dialogue as a global positive.

Peskov also confirmed that plans are underway for Russian President Vladimir Putin's forthcoming visit to India. As discussions refine the final details, this visit represents Putin's first to India since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022. The planned visit follows PM Modi's recent discussions with Putin during the BRICS Summit, where both leaders reviewed expansive bilateral cooperation. During the summit, Modi extended an invitation to Putin for next year's 23rd Annual India-Russia Summit.

A recent meeting at the BRICS summit in Kazan saw PM Modi and President Putin revisiting their robust partnership in political, economic, defence, energy, and people-to-people engagement areas, as affirmed by India's Prime Minister's Office.

Prime Minister Modi, via a social media post, lauded the camaraderie between India and Russia. "Our discussions are pivotal for invigorating our bilateral relations across diverse sectors," Modi remarked. This visit marks PM Modi's second engagement in Russia this year, following his July interaction at the annual India-Russia Summit.

India and Russia's longstanding alliance thrives on cooperation in key sectors, including defence, energy, and trade, laying a robust foundation for future collaboration. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)