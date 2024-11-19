Escalation in Ukraine Conflict: US Missiles Target Russia's Bryansk
Russia has reported a Ukrainian missile attack on its Bryansk region amid heightened tensions. The attack involved US-produced ATACMS missiles with most being intercepted. This incident follows President Biden's controversial decision to allow Ukraine's deep-strike capability, intensifying geopolitical strains between Russia and the United States.
- Country:
- Russia
Russia has accused Ukrainian forces of launching six US-produced ATACMS missiles at the Bryansk region, with systems intercepting five. The attack follows outgoing President Joe Biden's decision allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russia, a move Russia deems escalatory and involving the US in the conflict.
The Russian Foreign Ministry, through a post on platform X, detailed the operation's specifics, noting the missiles were fired early in the morning and largely neutralized. However, one caused a fire at a military facility due to falling debris, marking a notable incident amid ongoing tensions.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addressed the media, criticizing the attack and connecting it to US involvement, describing it as a new phase in the Western confrontation. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy marked 1,000 days since Russia's extensive invasion, emphasizing Ukraine's escalating military production and resilience against continued assaults.
(With inputs from agencies.)
