Russia has accused Ukrainian forces of launching six US-produced ATACMS missiles at the Bryansk region, with systems intercepting five. The attack follows outgoing President Joe Biden's decision allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russia, a move Russia deems escalatory and involving the US in the conflict.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, through a post on platform X, detailed the operation's specifics, noting the missiles were fired early in the morning and largely neutralized. However, one caused a fire at a military facility due to falling debris, marking a notable incident amid ongoing tensions.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addressed the media, criticizing the attack and connecting it to US involvement, describing it as a new phase in the Western confrontation. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy marked 1,000 days since Russia's extensive invasion, emphasizing Ukraine's escalating military production and resilience against continued assaults.

