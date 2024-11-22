Left Menu

White House Confident Amid Adani Allegations

The White House acknowledged allegations against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, involved in an alleged bribery scheme. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre expressed confidence in maintaining strong US-India ties despite the situation. The Adani Group denies the charges, emphasizing the presumption of innocence in legal proceedings.

Updated: 22-11-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 09:55 IST
The White House has acknowledged the serious allegations levelled against Indian industrial magnate Gautam Adani, the chairman of Adani Group, indicted in New York for an alleged multibillion-dollar bribery and fraud scheme.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, during her daily briefing, reassured the public on the resilience of the US-India relationship. Despite the allegations, she expressed belief in the ability of both nations to handle the issue without jeopardizing their solid partnership.

Emphasizing the foundational ties between the two countries, Jean-Pierre referred media queries to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) for detailed information on the allegations. Meanwhile, the Adani Group has refuted the charges, stating they are unfounded, and emphasized the principle of presumed innocence until proven guilty.

