Tragedy Strikes Kurram: Gun Attack Claims 42 Lives, Including Journalist

A gun attack in Kurram district's Ochut area killed at least 42, including journalist Janan Hussain. The convoy Hussain was traveling in was ambushed. The violence, linked to a land dispute, has led to calls for rescue operations. Hussain's death marks the tenth journalist killed in Pakistan in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 13:21 IST
Tragedy Strikes Kurram: Gun Attack Claims 42 Lives, Including Journalist
Journalist Janan Hussain (Photo/X@HamidMirPAK). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A deadly gun attack on passenger vehicles reportedly took at least 42 lives, including journalist Janan Hussain, in the Ochut area of Kurram district on Wednesday. Hussain, the General Secretary of the Parachinar Press Club, was en route to his hometown of Parachinar after returning from Malaysia when the tragic ambush occurred.

The attack unfolded as Hussain was traveling with other passengers. Journalist Hamid Mir confirmed the loss on Twitter, stating, "Another journalist Janan Hussain killed in Kurram yesterday along with 42 others." Hussain's passing highlights the perilous environment for the press in Pakistan, marking the 10th journalist killed this year.

The local community was left reeling from the tragedy, with shops and educational institutions in Parachinar closed in mourning. Tributes have flowed for Hussain, noted for his dedication to journalism in the region. Officials reported that the deceased included security personnel, women, and children, as authorities warned the death toll could rise.

Dawn reported that Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsood cautioned about potential increases in the death toll as recovery efforts continue. The attacked convoy, comprising around 200 vehicles, was traveling from Parachinar to Peshawar before gunmen launched the deadly ambush. No group has claimed responsibility yet.

Recent unrest is attributed to a land dispute, which has sparked armed clashes, claiming over 100 lives between August and October. Kurram district, bordering Afghanistan, remains a hotspot of sectarian violence and land conflicts, contributing to its instability. Hussain's murder underscores the pressing need for urgent measures to curb ongoing violence. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

