Polio Cases Surge in Pakistan: Urgent Actions Required

Pakistan's National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) has announced two new polio cases in Sindh province, taking the annual tally to 52 nationwide, ARY News reports. The new cases in Dera Ismail Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa involve a three-year-old boy and a one-and-a-half-year-old girl diagnosed with Wild Poliovirus Type 1. Genetic analysis of the virus is currently underway.

With Balochistan reporting 24 cases, Sindh 13, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 5, and Punjab and Islamabad 1 each, the Polio Vaccination Campaign is urging for more effective vaccination efforts in high-risk areas to eradicate the virus.

International organizations express concern over Pakistan's polio emergency, calling for urgent actions. Pakistan authorities have committed to implementing serious measures to prevent further spread, as international entities plan visits for support and assessment later this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)