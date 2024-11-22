Left Menu

Tanzania Joins Hands with India at International Gita Mahotsav 2023

Tanzania's Ambassador Anisa Kapufi Mbega announced Tanzania's participation as a partner country at the International Gita Mahotsav in Haryana. The event, from November 28 to December 15, aims to strengthen ties between Tanzania and India through cultural exchanges, fostering collaboration across diverse sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 22:49 IST
Tanzania Joins Hands with India at International Gita Mahotsav 2023
Tanzania Ambassador Anisa Kapufi Mbega (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tanzania's Ambassador to India, Anisa Kapufi Mbega, on Friday spoke about the upcoming International Gita Mahotsav in Haryana, emphasizing Tanzania's engagement as a partner country. The event, scheduled from November 28 to December 15 in Kurukshetra, offers a forum for enhancing cooperation between Indian and Tanzanian societies in multiple fields.

Ambassador Mbega highlighted the potential for Tanzanians and Indians to connect and collaborate. 'We are expecting to participate fully, utilizing this opportunity to strengthen ties between India and Tanzania. I am confident that Tanzania will benefit significantly from the Gita Mahotsav,' she stated, expressing enthusiasm for the success of the event.

The Haryana Government, in collaboration with the Kurukshetra Development Board, has organized the Gita Mahotsav festival annually since 1989. Initially focused on religious and cultural programs, the event now includes a variety of social and academic activities. Transforming into an international spectacle in 2016, it attracted over two million visitors to Kurukshetra, celebrating Gita Jayanti globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024