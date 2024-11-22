Tanzania Joins Hands with India at International Gita Mahotsav 2023

Tanzania's Ambassador to India, Anisa Kapufi Mbega, on Friday spoke about the upcoming International Gita Mahotsav in Haryana, emphasizing Tanzania's engagement as a partner country. The event, scheduled from November 28 to December 15 in Kurukshetra, offers a forum for enhancing cooperation between Indian and Tanzanian societies in multiple fields.

Ambassador Mbega highlighted the potential for Tanzanians and Indians to connect and collaborate. 'We are expecting to participate fully, utilizing this opportunity to strengthen ties between India and Tanzania. I am confident that Tanzania will benefit significantly from the Gita Mahotsav,' she stated, expressing enthusiasm for the success of the event.

The Haryana Government, in collaboration with the Kurukshetra Development Board, has organized the Gita Mahotsav festival annually since 1989. Initially focused on religious and cultural programs, the event now includes a variety of social and academic activities. Transforming into an international spectacle in 2016, it attracted over two million visitors to Kurukshetra, celebrating Gita Jayanti globally.

