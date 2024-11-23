UKPNP Leader Condemns Pakistan's Human Rights Violations in PoJK

Jamil Maqsood, the President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), has condemned the ongoing human rights violations and unconstitutional actions by the Pakistani government in the region of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). In a powerful statement, Maqsood highlighted the oppressive nature of a newly imposed Presidential Order, describing it as a deliberate attempt to suppress basic freedoms and peaceful protests.

Maqsood criticized the Presidential Order for severely violating human rights, as it undermines the fundamental rights of peaceful assembly, free expression, and protest. He labeled the order as unconstitutional, emphasizing its lack of moral and democratic validity. The people of PoJK, long denied self-governance and autonomy, continue to face obstacles to fully participating in democratic processes. "This decree is a direct attack on PoJK's socio-political fabric," Maqsood stated, highlighting the silencing of dissent and hindering of demands for justice.

The UKPNP raised concerns about the misuse of ambulances, reportedly used to transport weapons to security forces in Kotli, contravening international humanitarian laws like the Geneva Conventions. Maqsood condemned these practices, which jeopardize both civilian safety and the integrity of humanitarian services. The UKPNP also pointed to increasing militarization in areas like Rawalakot, Bagh, and Kotli, where forceful suppression of peaceful protests has led to violence and instability.

The party has called on international bodies such as the United Nations Security Council, Human Rights Council, and European Union to intervene urgently. They stress that the global community's silence enables Pakistan's unchecked oppressive policies. Committed to advocating for PoJK at international forums, the UKPNP seeks to ensure the voices of the PoJK populace are heard and their rights upheld.

Demanding immediate action, the UKPNP has appealed for the repeal of the Presidential Order, demilitarization of the region, investigation into ambulance misuse, and restoration of fundamental freedoms. The party remains resolute in its efforts to elevate these issues on the world stage to safeguard PoJK residents' rights.

