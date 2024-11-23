Sectarian Clashes Erupt in Kurram: Death Toll Rises

Sectarian clashes have intensified in Pakistan's Kurram district, with local authorities confirming at least 15 fatalities and 25 injuries, as violent confrontations between rival groups continue just days after a deadly attack on passenger vehicles, various news outlets reported on Saturday.

Samaa TV highlighted the escalation of violence in Lower Kurram, where groups exchanged gunfire using heavy and automatic weapons. In response to the escalating conflict, the district's educational institutions have shut down temporarily, with officials urging residents to remain indoors due to heightened tensions.

According to 'Dawn', the unrest began when Bushehra tribesmen attempted to establish bunkers on land claimed by Ahmadzai tribals, prompting retaliatory attacks in the Baleshkhel area by Central Kurram residents. This latest surge in conflict comes after militants previously ambushed a convoy of over 200 vehicles, highlighting long-standing sectarian strife between Shia and Sunni tribes in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)