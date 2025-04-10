Left Menu

Land Dispute Sparks Tragic Assassination in Ranchi

BJP leader Anil Mahto, also known as Anil Tiger, was murdered over a land dispute in Ranchi. Five arrests have been made, with two masterminds absconding. The murder, linked to a contentious land plot, was intricately planned in Kolkata. Anil's protest against land occupation led to his assassination.

  • India

The assassination of BJP leader Anil Mahto, known as Anil Tiger, has been attributed to a fierce land dispute in Ranchi. The district general secretary was tragically shot and killed by motorcycle-borne assailants on March 26. Mahto, a former Zilla parishad member, had frequently protested against the occupation of the contentious land, marking him as a target.

So far, five individuals have been arrested amid investigations, according to senior police officials. Devbrat Nath Shahdeo and Abhishek Sinha, alias Suraj Sinha, have been identified as the masterminds behind the assassination plot, which was organized in Kolkata. Despite arrests, Shahdeo and Sinha remain at large, with ongoing searches in place.

The dispute revolved around a 10-acre property in Kanke, which Devbrat allegedly sought to control. Discussions between Devbrat and Mahto since 2023 had been ineffective in resolving the issue. After failed negotiations, including a prohibited road project, Devbrat allegedly decided to eliminate Mahto to secure the land.

(With inputs from agencies.)

