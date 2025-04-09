Political Tensions Rise in Munambam Over Waqf Board Land Dispute
A controversial hoarding in Munambam, banning Congress MPs, has highlighted political tensions over the Waqf Board's land claims. Local Christians, protesting and disappointed by Congress's stance on the Waqf Bill, have gained BJP support. BJP accuses Congress of appeasement politics harming Kerala's development.
A hoarding in Munambam has sparked political tensions, as it bans Congress MPs from entering the protest site over the Waqf Board's land claims. The hoarding was erected by local Christians, upset by Congress's opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.
The BJP has seized this opportunity to criticize Congress for its alleged 'appeasement politics.' BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar shared images of the hoarding, arguing that Congress's focus on securing a 30 percent vote bank is a betrayal of the 610 Christian families protesting. He urged Keralites to oppose such politics.
Chandrasekhar emphasized the need for change in Kerala, advocating for a future with opportunities for all, devoid of communal politics and unmet promises. He criticized both Congress and the Left for allegedly using communal fear to divert attention from economic and development issues.
