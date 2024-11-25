Sharjah Chamber Paves Way for Enhanced UAE-Pakistan Business Synergy

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) reaffirmed its commitment to bolstering Sharjah as a premier economic hub. Highlighting the importance of fostering connections within the business community, the Chamber underscored its dedication to empowering the private sector and promoting sustainable growth through a dynamic and investment-friendly environment.

This was articulated during the recent Sharjah-Pakistan Business Forum, organized by the Sharjah Foreign Direct Investment Office in collaboration with the Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah. The event, attended by over 200 investors and entrepreneurs from diverse sectors, aimed to explore and expand investment and trade opportunities between Sharjah and Pakistan.

Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General of SCCI, called the forum a key milestone in enhancing economic ties between the UAE and Pakistan. He announced the official launch of the Pakistan Business Council's operations, a move intended to strengthen bilateral trade relations and support economic collaboration to mutual benefit. The Chamber, along with its business councils, continues to play a pivotal role in expanding these partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)