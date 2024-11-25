Left Menu

UAE and Bahrain Strengthen Bilateral Ties with New Agreements

The UAE and Bahrain, led by key leaders from both sides, held their 12th Joint Higher Committee session in Manama. Key discussions focused on deepening their strategic partnership across various sectors. The session concluded with the signing of multiple Memorandums of Understanding and an executive programme in tourism.

UAE and Bahrain officials strengthen ties with MoUs and partnerships. (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Bahrain

In a significant stride towards bolstering regional cooperation, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain convened their 12th Joint Higher Committee session in Manama. This meeting saw participation from prominent leaders, including the UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Bahrain's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

UAE's top diplomat underscored the enduring ties between the two Gulf nations, emphasizing a shared destiny and strategic partnership. Notably, non-oil trade between the countries surpassed USD 7.5 billion in 2023, highlighting robust economic engagements. The meeting served as a platform to explore cooperation across sectors like trade, renewable energy, and infrastructure.

Reinforcing their commitment, both sides signed four Memorandums of Understanding to enhance collaboration in fields such as civil aviation, financial policy exchange, competitiveness, and government training. The session concluded with a significant executive programme aimed at boosting tourism, signaling a promising future for bilateral ties.

