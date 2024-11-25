UAE and Bahrain Strengthen Bilateral Ties with New Agreements

In a significant stride towards bolstering regional cooperation, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain convened their 12th Joint Higher Committee session in Manama. This meeting saw participation from prominent leaders, including the UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Bahrain's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

UAE's top diplomat underscored the enduring ties between the two Gulf nations, emphasizing a shared destiny and strategic partnership. Notably, non-oil trade between the countries surpassed USD 7.5 billion in 2023, highlighting robust economic engagements. The meeting served as a platform to explore cooperation across sectors like trade, renewable energy, and infrastructure.

Reinforcing their commitment, both sides signed four Memorandums of Understanding to enhance collaboration in fields such as civil aviation, financial policy exchange, competitiveness, and government training. The session concluded with a significant executive programme aimed at boosting tourism, signaling a promising future for bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)