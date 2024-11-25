The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) has paid a solemn tribute to the 44 Uyghur lives lost in the Urumqi fire on November 24, 2022. This tragedy is among the many attributed to China's oppressive 'Zero-COVID' policies, which the ETGE claims are systematically targeting Uyghur communities.

On the fateful day, a fire erupted in a high-rise located in a Uyghur-majority neighborhood in Urumqi, Xinjiang. Official reports from local authorities stated that ten Uyghurs perished and nine were injured. However, skepticism arose regarding underreported casualties, with critics alleging that the stringent enforcement of China's Zero-COVID policy potentially hindered evacuation and firefighting efforts. The Chinese government has refuted such allegations.

The tragic event ignited widespread protests, both within China and globally, against the Zero-COVID policy, with demonstrators also demanding broader political reforms. Accusations were also directed towards the Chinese Communist Party's governance and even called for Xi Jinping's resignation. ETGE's statement further condemned China's 'colonization and genocide' of Uyghur and Turkic communities, urging the international community to intervene. They emphasized that global inaction only exacerbates the suffering endured under China's ongoing strategies of cultural suppression and assimilation.

