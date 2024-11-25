Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Seeks Global Investment During UK and Germany Visit

On Monday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament Square, London, emphasizing the values of peace, unity, and non-violence that Gandhi championed. Yadav's visit to the UK and Germany is centered around enhancing industrial development and attracting foreign investment to Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI, CM Yadav expressed pride in paying homage to Gandhi, acknowledging his significant contribution to India's independence and the ongoing development inspired by his principles of non-violence. The visit focuses on enhancing investment prospects in Madhya Pradesh by engaging with relevant stakeholders, including industrialists, business leaders, and government representatives.

Yadav underscored the state's potential in attracting investors across sectors like industry, tourism, education, and health, emphasizing organized efforts including a forthcoming global summit in Bhopal to bolster investment. During his visit, CM Yadav will engage with industrialists, attend events organized by the Indian diaspora, and conduct discussions on investment opportunities, specifically in emerging sectors, before proceeding to Munich, Germany.

