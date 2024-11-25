Madhya Pradesh CM Pays Homage to Gandhi, Seeks Investment Boost in UK and Germany

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav honored Mahatma Gandhi's legacy by laying floral tributes at Parliament Square in London, emphasizing the values of peace, unity, and non-violence. Yadav's six-day tour across the United Kingdom and Germany aims to amplify industrial development in Madhya Pradesh and draw foreign investment to the state.

In conversation with ANI, Yadav expressed his pride in paying homage to Gandhi, who played a pivotal role in India's fight for independence. Yadav's visit focuses on forging investment opportunities by engaging with industrialists, business leaders, and government officials in the UK.

Highlighting the investment potential, Yadav stressed that Madhya Pradesh presents numerous opportunities across industrial, tourism, and educational sectors. He mentioned ongoing efforts to enhance investment pathways and announced a global summit in Bhopal aimed at attracting international investors under PM Modi's leadership.

The itinerary includes strategic meetings with industrial representatives and an NRI dinner event organized by 'Friends of Madhya Pradesh' in London, attended by more than 400 Indian diaspora members.

Yadav's agenda includes dialogues with industrialists and a session on investment prospects with over 120 participants, emphasizing sectors like electric vehicles and food processing. He plans to visit BR Ambedkar House and subsequently, will head to Warwick University for engagements with academic personnel.

Following his UK visit, Yadav will continue to Germany, partaking in events scheduled in Munich and Stuttgart, as part of his initiative to seal investment collaborations to reinforce Madhya Pradesh's growth trajectory.

