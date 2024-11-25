Madhya Pradesh Cements Indo-UK Ties for Growth at UK Parliament Luncheon

At a luncheon hosted by the Madhya Pradesh government for UK Parliamentarians, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav articulated the state's vision for sustainable growth. He extolled Madhya Pradesh's pioneering role in India's renewable energy efforts while advocating for a conducive business environment that offers remarkable prospects in tourism, agri-business, and agri-tech sectors.

The Chief Minister underscored the Indo-British partnership's crucial role in mutual economic growth, quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the enduring importance of the bilateral ties for a shared future. Yadav described Madhya Pradesh as a driver of India's development, poised for significant collaboration with the UK in emerging fields.

Promoting industrial growth and foreign investment, Yadav highlighted the state's sustained double-digit economic expansion across vital sectors like agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and digital services. The Chief Minister invited the UK to partner in the 2025 Global Investors Summit while emphasizing policy reform and skill development under the 'Make in MP' initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)