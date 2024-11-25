In a disturbing escalation of tensions, the Christians for Israel Center in Nijkerk, Netherlands, became the focal point of an attack on Monday by protesters aligned with various activist groups, including Extinction Rebellion and Christian Collective. This incident raises security concerns ahead of a scheduled pro-Israel rally in Amsterdam.

Protesters stormed the premises, defacing it with graffiti that accused Christians in Israel of endorsing genocide and being complicit in violence in Gaza. The attack disrupted the center's operations, leaving staff shaken, while police only managed to restore order after a lengthy three-hour standoff.

Despite facing recurrent acts of vandalism, Christians for Israel remains undeterred, emphasizing its diverse humanitarian work, including significant donations to Palestinian aid. The upcoming rally aims to reinforce solidarity with the Jewish community, undiminished by hostile criticisms and calls for dialogue that have been fruitlessly extended to opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)