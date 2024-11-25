Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Attack on Christians for Israel Center Heightens Ahead of Amsterdam Rally

The Christians for Israel Center in the Netherlands was attacked by protesters, exacerbating tensions ahead of a pro-Israel rally in Amsterdam. The incident highlights increasing hostilities over Israel-Palestine issues, as pro-Israel advocates face criticism and vandalism, amid efforts to foster peace and support for both Israeli and Palestinian communities.

Updated: 25-11-2024 23:22 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 23:22 IST
Rising Tensions: Attack on Christians for Israel Center Heightens Ahead of Amsterdam Rally
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a disturbing escalation of tensions, the Christians for Israel Center in Nijkerk, Netherlands, became the focal point of an attack on Monday by protesters aligned with various activist groups, including Extinction Rebellion and Christian Collective. This incident raises security concerns ahead of a scheduled pro-Israel rally in Amsterdam.

Protesters stormed the premises, defacing it with graffiti that accused Christians in Israel of endorsing genocide and being complicit in violence in Gaza. The attack disrupted the center's operations, leaving staff shaken, while police only managed to restore order after a lengthy three-hour standoff.

Despite facing recurrent acts of vandalism, Christians for Israel remains undeterred, emphasizing its diverse humanitarian work, including significant donations to Palestinian aid. The upcoming rally aims to reinforce solidarity with the Jewish community, undiminished by hostile criticisms and calls for dialogue that have been fruitlessly extended to opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

