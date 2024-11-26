The recent wave of protests in Pakistan, led by the Tehreek-e-Insaf party, has underscored the country's turbulent political landscape. Defense expert Anil Gaur asserts that Pakistan is facing the consequences of its past choices, notably the ousting of former premier Imran Khan.

Gaur suggests that this unrest is a direct response to Khan's removal, which he claims was orchestrated by various powerful entities due to Khan's perceived closeness to China and Russia. Despite being accused of corruption, Khan has not been legally convicted of any acts of treason, which has sparked public outrage against the military.

Adding to this volatile mix, activists in Pakistan have escalated violence, resulting in casualties among Rangers and police. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned these attacks. Amidst calls for free elections, there's growing discontent with military influence, pointing to a broader cry for democratic governance.

