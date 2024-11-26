Left Menu

Protests Shake Pakistan: Democracy Fights Back

Defense expert Anil Gaur comments on the unrest in Pakistan, sparked by the removal of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. He claims it highlights deep-rooted issues between the government and military, insisting democracy is fighting back against suppression by dictatorial forces in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 15:56 IST
Defence Expert Anil Gaur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The recent wave of protests in Pakistan, led by the Tehreek-e-Insaf party, has underscored the country's turbulent political landscape. Defense expert Anil Gaur asserts that Pakistan is facing the consequences of its past choices, notably the ousting of former premier Imran Khan.

Gaur suggests that this unrest is a direct response to Khan's removal, which he claims was orchestrated by various powerful entities due to Khan's perceived closeness to China and Russia. Despite being accused of corruption, Khan has not been legally convicted of any acts of treason, which has sparked public outrage against the military.

Adding to this volatile mix, activists in Pakistan have escalated violence, resulting in casualties among Rangers and police. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned these attacks. Amidst calls for free elections, there's growing discontent with military influence, pointing to a broader cry for democratic governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

Latest News

