India Invests $2 Million in Solar Solutions for Indo-Pacific Island Nations

The Ministry of External Affairs of India has inked a Project Implementation Agreement with the International Solar Alliance. The accord sets the stage for the deployment of a $2 million solar project throughout Fiji, Comoros, Madagascar, and Seychelles, as per an official statement released earlier this week.

This initiative follows through on India's pledge to pour $2 million into solar infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific zone, under the auspices of the Quad Climate Working Group. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized India's focus on renewable energy and fair energy transitions for island nations, sharing insights on social media platform X.

A study by the ISA highlights the primary targets for these projects—tackling challenges like the perishability of agricultural products, erratic electricity in health facilities, and the need for solar water pumps in areas distant from grid power. These solar endeavors aim to boost energy accessibility, spur job creation, and ensure a stable power supply.

