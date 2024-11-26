Left Menu

India Invests $2 Million in Solar Solutions for Indo-Pacific Island Nations

India's Ministry of External Affairs partners with the International Solar Alliance to fund a $2 million solar project across Fiji, Comoros, Madagascar, and Seychelles. The initiative, part of the Quad Climate Working Group, aims to power health centers and agriculture in remote areas, strengthening India's commitment to renewable energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 22:45 IST
India Invests $2 Million in Solar Solutions for Indo-Pacific Island Nations
MEA signed Project Implementation Agreement with ISA to operationalise solar project (Photo/X@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of External Affairs of India has inked a Project Implementation Agreement with the International Solar Alliance. The accord sets the stage for the deployment of a $2 million solar project throughout Fiji, Comoros, Madagascar, and Seychelles, as per an official statement released earlier this week.

This initiative follows through on India's pledge to pour $2 million into solar infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific zone, under the auspices of the Quad Climate Working Group. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized India's focus on renewable energy and fair energy transitions for island nations, sharing insights on social media platform X.

A study by the ISA highlights the primary targets for these projects—tackling challenges like the perishability of agricultural products, erratic electricity in health facilities, and the need for solar water pumps in areas distant from grid power. These solar endeavors aim to boost energy accessibility, spur job creation, and ensure a stable power supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024