Jaishankar Challenges Europe's Stance on Russia Amid Oil Criticism

In a bold defense against Western criticism, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has called out the European Union's selective disengagement with Russia, highlighting the need for each region to consider its strategic interests. During an interview with Italy's Corriere della Sera, he questioned why Europe hasn't fully severed its ties with Russia if principles are at stake.

Jaishankar contended that Europe was applying what he termed an 'unreasonable expectation' on other global regions, including India, regarding their interactions with Russia. He pointed out that European nations were still engaged in business with Russia while asking others to halt theirs. India, he argued, should not be obligated to pay higher energy prices simply to appease European demands.

The Foreign Minister reiterated India's stance of resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict through diplomacy and dialogue, asserting that the battlefield will not yield a solution. He insisted the international community must bring Moscow and Kyiv to the negotiating table to address not only regional but global repercussions of the ongoing tensions.

