U.S.-Led Talks Show Mixed Progress in Ukraine Conflict
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that discussions aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine are progressing, albeit inconsistently. The U.S. has initiated numerous diplomatic engagements recently, but significant differences remain between Russia and Ukraine on crucial issues, hindering rapid progress.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 04:36 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 04:36 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday that negotiations to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine are progressing, albeit with mixed results.
The United States has sponsored numerous discussions over the past few weeks aimed at bringing peace to Ukraine. Despite these efforts, reports indicate that substantial progress remains elusive.
Differences between Russia and Ukraine on critical issues continue to complicate the negotiations, obstructing a quick resolution to the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
