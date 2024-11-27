Controversy in Bangladesh Over ISKCON's Role Amid Legal Challenges

Amid growing concerns over the status of minorities in Bangladesh, a new petition has emerged demanding the banning of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). The legal notice accuses ISKCON of being a radical group that threatens national security and stirs communal tensions, according to the Dhaka Tribune.

This development coincides with the arrest of former ISKCON Bangladesh priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari on sedition charges, leading to widespread protests. Supreme Court lawyer Al Mamun Russell, representing 10 other legal professionals, submitted the petition demanding the prosecution of those allegedly responsible for the murder of government legal officer Advocate Saiful Islam.

Filed with Bangladesh's Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, and the Inspector General of Police, the petition describes ISKCON as a radical organisation inciting violence and spreading intolerance. The legal notice also alleges that ISKCON is culpable in the reported murder of a lawyer following Chinmoy Krishna Das's arrest, and accuses the group of forcibly recruiting members and taking over Sanatan temples. Allegations also include the discovery of firearms in ISKCON temples and attacks on police vehicles during their processions.

In response, Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance General Secretary Mrityunjay Kumar Roy has defended ISKCON, portraying it as a peaceful entity focused on the welfare of the poor and spreading the consciousness of Sri Krishna. He strongly denounced calls to ban the organisation.

The arrest has attracted considerable attention, with ISKCON Bangladesh denouncing Chinmoy Krishna Das's detention and urging for peaceful coexistence. Meanwhile, the Indian National Congress expressed concern for the religious minorities in Bangladesh and called on the Indian government to engage with Bangladesh to ensure the safety of minorities. Concerns have been amplified by reports of violence against minorities in the region.

Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry has reiterated its commitment to maintaining religious harmony in the country, asserting that law and harmony will be upheld regardless of religious affiliation. (ANI)

