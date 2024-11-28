UAE and Ivory Coast Strengthen Ties Through Strategic Meetings in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 28 (ANI/WAM): In a significant diplomatic engagement, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Robert Beugre Mambe, Prime Minister of the Ivory Coast, to fortify bilateral ties.

Discussions centered on enhancing friendship and cooperation in key sectors, such as investment, economy, trade, and tourism. The UAE reaffirmed its dedication to fostering partnerships with Cote d'Ivoire and other African nations, aiming for mutual prosperity and sustainable development for all involved.

Notably, the meeting included the exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create a joint cooperation committee, marking a new chapter in UAE-Ivory Coast relations. This agreement was officiated by Reem Al Hashemi and Bruno Nabagne Kone, signaling a promising future for collaboration.

