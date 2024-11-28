Left Menu

UAE and Ivory Coast Strengthen Ties Through Strategic Meetings in Abu Dhabi

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Ivory Coast's Prime Minister Robert Beugre Mambe in Abu Dhabi to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation. They focused on various sectors like investment, economy, trade, and tourism. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed to establish a joint cooperation committee between the two countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 23:25 IST
UAE and Ivory Coast Strengthen Ties Through Strategic Meetings in Abu Dhabi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 28 (ANI/WAM): In a significant diplomatic engagement, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Robert Beugre Mambe, Prime Minister of the Ivory Coast, to fortify bilateral ties.

Discussions centered on enhancing friendship and cooperation in key sectors, such as investment, economy, trade, and tourism. The UAE reaffirmed its dedication to fostering partnerships with Cote d'Ivoire and other African nations, aiming for mutual prosperity and sustainable development for all involved.

Notably, the meeting included the exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create a joint cooperation committee, marking a new chapter in UAE-Ivory Coast relations. This agreement was officiated by Reem Al Hashemi and Bruno Nabagne Kone, signaling a promising future for collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024