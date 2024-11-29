Left Menu

Bangladesh in Crisis: Minority Voices Unheard

Johnnie Moore criticizes Bangladesh's interim government for failing to protect minorities, highlighting the recent arrest of a Hindu priest and the subsequent killing of a lawyer as major concerns. Moore emphasizes the importance of safeguarding civil society and calls for international assistance and leadership accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 09:37 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 09:37 IST
Johnnie Moore a former commissioner of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Johnnie Moore, a former Commissioner of the USCIRF, has sharply criticized Bangladesh's interim government for its handling of minority issues. In an interview with ANI, he declared that no minority feels safe under the current regime, stressing Muhammad Yunus's perceived failure in leadership at this critical juncture.

Moore condemned the arrest of priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, emphasizing the increasing vulnerability faced by minorities. He underscored the solidarity of the global Christian community with Bangladesh's Hindu community, describing the situation as an existential threat to both minorities and the nation.

The former Commissioner highlighted the concerning inefficacy of the rule of law, especially following the public murder of a lawyer. He criticized the Bangladeshi government's downplaying of such instances and urged Bangladesh to seek guidance from nations like India and the U.S. on managing religious plurality.

