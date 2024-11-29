Bangladesh in Crisis: Minority Voices Unheard

Johnnie Moore, a former Commissioner of the USCIRF, has sharply criticized Bangladesh's interim government for its handling of minority issues. In an interview with ANI, he declared that no minority feels safe under the current regime, stressing Muhammad Yunus's perceived failure in leadership at this critical juncture.

Moore condemned the arrest of priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, emphasizing the increasing vulnerability faced by minorities. He underscored the solidarity of the global Christian community with Bangladesh's Hindu community, describing the situation as an existential threat to both minorities and the nation.

The former Commissioner highlighted the concerning inefficacy of the rule of law, especially following the public murder of a lawyer. He criticized the Bangladeshi government's downplaying of such instances and urged Bangladesh to seek guidance from nations like India and the U.S. on managing religious plurality.

