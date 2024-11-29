Ceasefire Crumbles: Rising Tensions in Kurram Escalate Conflict

At least 14 more people have died, and 13 others suffered injuries as the violent clashes in Kurram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continued, pushing the death toll past 100, according to ARY News. The Assistant Deputy Commissioner reported that the conflict, marked by heavy weapon usage from both sides, began on Thursday.

The renewed violence erupted despite an earlier claim by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister's Information and Public Relations Advisor, Barrister Saif, about a ceasefire agreement among the tribes. The agreement included a 7-day cessation of hostilities and the release of hostages in Kurram District.

Recent incidents have significantly amplified the week's violence. On Wednesday, three additional deaths in Lower Kurram raised the toll to 76. Retaliatory attacks followed Thursday's deadly ambush, where a convoy was targeted, killing around 40 passengers. Arson and gunfights in Bagan village resulted in 21 more deaths despite Sunday's brokered ceasefire.

Sporadic clashes resumed Tuesday in areas such as Ghozaghari, Matasanagar, and Kunj Alizai, causing further casualties. Officials reported miscreants targeting three gunship helicopters in Chardeval and Jalmay without causing new casualties. Local authorities are striving to quell the conflict.

Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud announced that a grand jirga of elders from neighboring districts Hangu, Orakzai, and Kohat is to be sent to the conflict zone. This initiative, led by the Kohat division commissioner, aims to bring an end to hostilities through negotiation.

