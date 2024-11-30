Tensions Escalate as Chinese Military Aircraft Enter Taiwan's ADIZ

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence has reported the detection of 18 Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels, and one official ship operating around the island as of 6 a.m. local time Saturday. The ministry confirmed that seven of these aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering Taiwan's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). In response, Taiwan mobilized its coastal-based missiles and aircraft to closely monitor the situation.

On social media platform X, Taiwan's MND noted that the detected presence of PLA aircraft and vessels was part of Beijing's ongoing military activities around Taiwan, a point of contention for both states. As China continues asserting its claim over Taiwan, which has been self-governed since 1949, military encounters have become more frequent, underscoring the strained relations between Taipei and Beijing.

Reacting to the latest military incursion, Taiwan has increased its maritime security measures. Taiwan's armed forces recently executed a comprehensive air defense drill, an exercise reportedly in anticipation of China's forthcoming large-scale military maneuver, Joint Sword-2024C. The drills involved air, naval, and missile defense units, aimed at bolstering readiness against potential aerial and missile threats.

The Air Force Command confirmed that exercises took place between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. and included deploying fighter jets, naval vessels, and air defense missile systems. Aircraft such as the Indigenous Defence Fighter (IDF), Mirage 2000, F-16, and C-130 transport planes were part of the operations, alongside ground-based air defense missile units. In related developments, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te recently presided over the completion ceremony for the #ROCN Shuei-Sing Barracks, a new facility designed to enhance the training capabilities of the Taiwanese Navy Underwater Operations Unit.

(With inputs from agencies.)