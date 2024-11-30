Left Menu

Bangladesh's Diplomatic Shifts: India Relations in the Balance

Following the ousting of Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's relations with India have evolved. With the interim leadership of Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, both countries face diplomatic challenges, especially concerning minority protection amidst rising violence and extremist rhetoric.

Updated: 30-11-2024 16:54 IST
Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser Mohammed Touhid Hossain (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's connection with India has undergone significant changes since the departure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5, according to Mohammed Touhid Hossain, Foreign Affairs Advisor to Bangladesh's interim government. He emphasized the necessity for recalibrating ties with India, urging both nations to adapt to the new reality.

The political landscape shifted after a student-led movement led to the resignation of Hasina, who subsequently sought refuge in India. The interim government is now led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus. Concerns regarding minority protection and rising extremist rhetoric have prompted India to demand assurances from Bangladesh.

In a seminar at North South University, Hossain expressed optimism for establishing cooperative relations with India, advocating for mutual protection of interests. However, tensions remain high due to recent events, including the arrest of spiritual preacher Chinmoy Krishna Das on sedition charges, triggering further unrest and violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

