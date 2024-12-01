Left Menu

Abu Dhabi Celebrates 53rd Eid Al Itihad with Emphasis on Peace and Coexistence

The Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace commemorated the 53rd Eid Al Itihad at the National Theatre, highlighting the UAE's values of peace and tolerance. Dignitaries, including Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, paid tribute to Sheikh Zayed's legacy, emphasizing the UAE's role as a global beacon of harmony.

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Eid Al Itihad ceremony set by Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace. (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace held a ceremony at the National Theatre to mark the 53rd Eid Al Itihad, attended by dignitaries such as Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence. The event celebrated the enduring legacy of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE's Founding Father.

In his speech, Sheikh Nahyan expressed pride in the Journey of the Union initiated by Sheikh Zayed. He noted that Eid Al Etihad is a pivotal occasion to honor the late leader's visionary contributions, reflecting on the UAE's progress under the guidance of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Nahyan emphasized the UAE's commitment to fostering peace and harmony globally while preserving Sheikh Zayed's achievements. Shaikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, highlighted the Forum's contributions to building the UAE as a haven for peace lovers, underscoring its decade-long efforts in promoting global peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

