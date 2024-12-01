Left Menu

Janakpur Prepares for Grand Bibah Panchami Celebration with Artistic Revival

Janakpur, the birthplace of Goddess Sita, is abuzz with preparations for the Bibah Panchami festival. Artists are beautifying the city with Mithila art depicting Ramayana scenes. The upcoming celebration marks the first since Ayodhya's Ram Temple consecration, welcoming hundreds of devotees from India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 09:50 IST
Arrangements for Bibah Panchami in full swing (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Nepal

In anticipation of the upcoming 'Bibah Panchami' festival, Janakpur, known as the maternal home of Goddess Sita, is undergoing a vibrant transformation. Artists are diligently painting murals across the city's walls, capturing iconic scenes from the Ramayana and infusing new life into the ancient city's appearance.

Renowned artist Poonam Jha leads efforts in adorning Janakpur's walls with murals that chronicle the significant events of the Ramayana through the traditional Mithila Art technique. 'Every five years, the Ayodhya wedding procession arrives in Janakpur for Bibah Panchami. We depict the events of the Ramayana, from Goddess Sita's birth to her marriage with Lord Ram, through detailed art,' Jha shared with ANI.

The Mithila Paintings, rich in color and reflecting everyday life, architecture, and temples, are enhancing Janakpur's appeal for the celebration. 'This year, we aim to replicate the Treatayuga-era beauty for Bibah Panchami. Despite challenges, we're committed to a facelift,' stated artist Sonam Karn. This event is notably the first after the Ram Mandir's consecration in Ayodhya earlier this year.

The festive occasion, honored on the fifth day of Margashirsha month, witnesses Lord Ram's 'Baraat' traveling to Janakpur with grandeur. Around 500 devotees from across India have embarked on this journey. They will be welcomed along their route, culminating in a grand reception in Janakpur on December 3, mirroring the historical welcome given to Kishori Ji and Lord Ram in Tretayuga.

Ram Roshan Das, Uttaradhikari of Janaki Temple, confirms elaborate arrangements for the procession's reception. In a first since Ayodhya's temple event, this celebration is particularly significant. Moreover, forty Vedic Brahmins from Tirupati will conduct the wedding ceremony, highlighting Janakpur Dham's historical and religious significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

