Left Menu

Bolan Medical College Protests Ignite Outcry Against Alleged State Oppression

Students from Bolan Medical College are protesting for reopening their institution and hostels and the release of detained students. Accusations arise against authorities for using educational facilities for military purposes and facilitating illegal occupation. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee raises concerns over enforced disappearances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 09:51 IST
Bolan Medical College Protests Ignite Outcry Against Alleged State Oppression
Protests at Boland Medical College (Photo/@BSAC_org). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Protests at Bolan Medical College escalated on Saturday, as students demanded the reopening of their educational facilities and the release of detained peers, reported the Balochistan Post. The protests have highlighted accusations against the administration and law enforcement for allegedly allowing security forces to occupy hostels, hindering academic activities.

A student speaker claimed, 'The closure of hostels and classes violates our educational rights.' The demonstrators have also voiced concerns regarding police raids, which supposedly led to arrests, injuries, and some students losing consciousness, citing a strategic motive to marginalize Baloch youth.

While authorities remain silent, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee is persistently raising the issue of extrajudicial actions, accusing the government of engaging in a targeted campaign against the Baloch community. Human rights organizations, they lament, have largely ignored these pressing issues. The committee emphasizes the urgency of continued resistance against such state actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024