Bolan Medical College Protests Ignite Outcry Against Alleged State Oppression

Protests at Bolan Medical College escalated on Saturday, as students demanded the reopening of their educational facilities and the release of detained peers, reported the Balochistan Post. The protests have highlighted accusations against the administration and law enforcement for allegedly allowing security forces to occupy hostels, hindering academic activities.

A student speaker claimed, 'The closure of hostels and classes violates our educational rights.' The demonstrators have also voiced concerns regarding police raids, which supposedly led to arrests, injuries, and some students losing consciousness, citing a strategic motive to marginalize Baloch youth.

While authorities remain silent, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee is persistently raising the issue of extrajudicial actions, accusing the government of engaging in a targeted campaign against the Baloch community. Human rights organizations, they lament, have largely ignored these pressing issues. The committee emphasizes the urgency of continued resistance against such state actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)