Biden Issues Controversial Pardon for Son Hunter

In a significant political move, President Joe Biden has issued a pardon for his son, Robert Hunter Biden, absolving him from gun and tax-related convictions. The pardon stipulates that Hunter will not face sentencing, sparking discussions about the President's motivations and potential political implications.

President Biden defended the decision, asserting that similar cases are often resolved without criminal charges. "Hunter's case was treated differently," Biden stated, emphasizing a perceived selective prosecution without aggravating factors that usually warrant felony charges.

Highlighting political motivations, Biden accused political rivals of initiating the charges and pressuring the unraveling of a plea deal with the Justice Department. "No reasonable person can conclude otherwise given the facts," Biden argued, maintaining that politics tainted the legal proceedings against his son.

(With inputs from agencies.)