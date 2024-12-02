Left Menu

Biden Issues Controversial Pardon for Son Hunter

President Joe Biden pardoned his son Hunter from gun and tax-related convictions, citing selective prosecution. He asserted that politics influenced the charges against Hunter and expressed faith in the justice system but criticized its political misuse. The pardon precludes President-elect Trump from overturning it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 10:00 IST
Biden Issues Controversial Pardon for Son Hunter
US President Joe Biden with son Hunter. (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant political move, President Joe Biden has issued a pardon for his son, Robert Hunter Biden, absolving him from gun and tax-related convictions. The pardon stipulates that Hunter will not face sentencing, sparking discussions about the President's motivations and potential political implications.

President Biden defended the decision, asserting that similar cases are often resolved without criminal charges. "Hunter's case was treated differently," Biden stated, emphasizing a perceived selective prosecution without aggravating factors that usually warrant felony charges.

Highlighting political motivations, Biden accused political rivals of initiating the charges and pressuring the unraveling of a plea deal with the Justice Department. "No reasonable person can conclude otherwise given the facts," Biden argued, maintaining that politics tainted the legal proceedings against his son.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024