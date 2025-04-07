BJP Leader Stands Firm on Bandipur Night Traffic Ban Amid Political Pressure

BJP leader Lahar Singh Siroya has urged the Karnataka government to maintain the night traffic ban through Bandipur National Park and resist political pressures to lift it. His call comes as a response to a protest by environmentalists and pro-Kannada organizations against ending the ban.

Siroya emphasized the state's legacy in wildlife protection, noting that the Bandipur Tiger Reserve is a vital symbol of Karnataka's commitment to biodiversity. A Wildlife Conservation Foundation study revealed that road accidents had claimed 286 wildlife lives from 2005 to 2007, prompting the ban in 2009, which the Supreme Court upheld.

Despite the ban's effectiveness in drastically reducing wildlife fatalities, political dialogues emerge regarding its relaxation. Comments from Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and media reports about instructions to ease the ban have raised concerns about a possible shift in the Congress-led government's stance, Siroya alleged.

