Global Leaders Congratulate UAE on its 53rd National Day

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other top leaders received congratulatory messages from global leaders, marking the 53rd Eid Al Etihad. Esteemed messages from kings, presidents, and emirs underscored the UAE's prominent role in international relations and regional cooperation during this significant national celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 21:08 IST
UAE leaders received congratulatory messages on 53rd Eid Al Etihad (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
As the United Arab Emirates celebrates its 53rd National Day, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a series of congratulatory messages from global dignitaries, including kings, presidents, and emirs of allied and friendly nations. The messages reflect the UAE's significant strides in strengthening international alliances and diplomacy.

The UAE's Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, along with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, were also recipients of similar greetings. This occasion marks a reaffirmation of the nation's enduring relations and its continued influence on the world stage.

These messages of congratulations serve as a testament to the UAE's leadership and its pivotal role in fostering peaceful cooperation across borders. The country's strategic initiatives and partnerships underscore its reputation as a beacon of progress and stability in the region, as the nation continues to celebrate its national unity and achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

