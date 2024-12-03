India's Steadfast Commitment to Combat Land Degradation at UNCCD CoP16

Union Minister for Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, articulated India's extensive efforts in tackling land degradation during the Ministerial Dialogue on Drought Resilience at CoP16 of the UNCCD held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He detailed India's evolving journey in addressing environmental challenges, which aligns with the core objectives of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification.

Yadav stressed the pivotal connections between desertification and socio-economic issues such as poverty. Underlining India's recognition of land degradation during previous CoP meetings, he noted that during India's presidency at CoP 14, the country committed to restoring 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030. This was seen as part of India's broader commitment to sustainable development and climate change adaptation.

The minister applauded India's achievements, including the establishment of a Centre of Excellence on Sustainable Land Management. He also highlighted the support for the G-20's ambitious goal of planting 1 trillion trees by 2030, thereby strengthening carbon sinks. Yadav stressed the importance of proactive strategies to prevent and prepare for droughts while highlighting institutions like ISRO and National Remote Sensing Centre for their roles in offering invaluable drought management assessments and warnings.

