Left Menu

Taiwan Stands Firm Amid China's Objection Over Lai's US Stopover

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs cautioned China against overreacting to President Lai Ching-te's Hawaiian stopover during his Pacific tour, emphasizing regional stability. Beijing condemned the transit as a sovereignty affront, while Taiwan reiterated its sovereign right to international diplomacy, thanking the US for support in ensuring seamless travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 09:40 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 09:40 IST
Taiwan Stands Firm Amid China's Objection Over Lai's US Stopover
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te arrives in Hawaii (Image Credit: X/@ChingteLai). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In a firm statement issued on Sunday, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs cautioned China against any significant reaction to President William Lai Ching-te's stopover in Hawaii amidst his visit to Taiwan's Pacific allies. The ministry underscored that any overreaction could jeopardize regional stability and trigger international condemnation.

This warning came in light of Beijing's protests against Lai's transit through the US, labeling it a challenge to China's sovereignty, according to the Taipei Times. Lai is currently on a seven-day diplomatic tour to the Pacific, visiting allies such as the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and Palau, making routine stopovers in Hawaii and Guam with US collaboration.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a defiant tone through spokesperson Mao Ning, criticized Lai's stopover. Mao reiterated China's opposition to any official interaction between the US and Taiwan, accusing the US of endorsing Taiwanese independence and warning of decisive measures to safeguard its sovereignty.

Rebuffing China's claims, Taiwan's foreign ministry reaffirmed Taiwan's status as a sovereign nation, separate from China. The ministry maintained that Lai's diplomatic missions to Pacific allies were legitimate and indicative of Taiwan's sovereign engagement in international relations.

MOFA emphasized the pivotal role of regional stability, asserting that any severe reaction from China might disrupt peace and receive global backlash. Taiwan remains resolute in its commitment to nurturing international alliances and securing its sovereign privileges, unfazed by Beijing's opposition, as reported by the Taipei Times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024