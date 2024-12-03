Taiwan Stands Firm Amid China's Objection Over Lai's US Stopover

In a firm statement issued on Sunday, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs cautioned China against any significant reaction to President William Lai Ching-te's stopover in Hawaii amidst his visit to Taiwan's Pacific allies. The ministry underscored that any overreaction could jeopardize regional stability and trigger international condemnation.

This warning came in light of Beijing's protests against Lai's transit through the US, labeling it a challenge to China's sovereignty, according to the Taipei Times. Lai is currently on a seven-day diplomatic tour to the Pacific, visiting allies such as the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and Palau, making routine stopovers in Hawaii and Guam with US collaboration.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a defiant tone through spokesperson Mao Ning, criticized Lai's stopover. Mao reiterated China's opposition to any official interaction between the US and Taiwan, accusing the US of endorsing Taiwanese independence and warning of decisive measures to safeguard its sovereignty.

Rebuffing China's claims, Taiwan's foreign ministry reaffirmed Taiwan's status as a sovereign nation, separate from China. The ministry maintained that Lai's diplomatic missions to Pacific allies were legitimate and indicative of Taiwan's sovereign engagement in international relations.

MOFA emphasized the pivotal role of regional stability, asserting that any severe reaction from China might disrupt peace and receive global backlash. Taiwan remains resolute in its commitment to nurturing international alliances and securing its sovereign privileges, unfazed by Beijing's opposition, as reported by the Taipei Times.

