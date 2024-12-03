UKPNP Condemns Controversial Appointments in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir

The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) has issued a strong condemnation of a recent notification from Pakistan's government announcing official appointments in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The announcement, made by the Office of the Deputy Secretary General of PoJK, confirmed various honorary placements across regional boards, committees, and governance positions in areas including Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bagh, Mirpur, Rawalakot, Poonch, and Neelum. These appointments have sparked controversy regarding their compliance, with selections made based on credentials and recommendations.

Jamil Maqsood, President of the UKPNP's Foreign Affairs Committee, criticized the notification as a flagrant breach of the State Subject Law, which is vital for maintaining the territory's identity and self-governing framework. This law is intended to protect the indigenous populace's rights in PoJK. The UKPNP argues that the notification, seemingly issued without engaging the local community, risks undermining the governance structure and destabilizing the region's demographic and political conditions.

Maqsood accused the act of being a deliberate attempt to erode PoJK residents' rights and their cultural heritage. He warned that such actions not only contravene the rule of law but also exacerbate the region's already fragile political climate. The UKPNP has called for the immediate rescindment of this notification, demanding transparency and accountability from those responsible. Moreover, the party urges adherence to the State Subject Law, stressing the importance of avoiding further infractions.

The UKPNP has appealed to human rights bodies and the United Nations to address the issue and ensure that the parties involved are held accountable. Maqsood urged political factions, civil society, and the people of PoJK to oppose these 'unlawful actions' collectively. He reiterated UKPNP's commitment to defending the autonomy and rights of PoJK through available legal, political, and diplomatic means, calling on the international community to act firmly to prevent ongoing legal and international violations that could threaten the region's stability and the rights of its people.

The UKPNP has consistently advocated for preserving Jammu and Kashmir's cultural and political identity, affirming its dedication to the rights and self-determination of its people. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)