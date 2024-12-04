UnitedHealthcare CEO Fatally Shot in Manhattan

The Chief Executive Officer of UnitedHealthcare, a major U.S. health insurer, was fatally shot in the chest on Wednesday morning in Manhattan, as reported by the New York Times. The shooting occurred shortly after 6:45 a.m. local time and involved Brian Thompson, 50, according to the police report.

Thompson was transported in critical condition to Mount Sinai West Hospital, as officers continued their search for the suspect. The police speculate that Thompson was specifically targeted, particularly because the incident took place during UnitedHealthcare's annual investor conference in New York City.

Details from people close to the investigation indicate Thompson had arrived early at the venue to prepare. Reports suggest the assailant was aware of his intended entrance, firing multiple shots from close range before fleeing on a bicycle. By 9 a.m., police had cordoned off West 54th Street outside the hotel entrance with yellow tape, while a cluster of officers remained at the conference check-in point.

(With inputs from agencies.)