Ashok Kumar Appointed as New Indian Ambassador to Belarus

Ashok Kumar, an Indian Foreign Service veteran, has been appointed the next Indian Ambassador to Belarus. With a distinguished career spanning over two decades, Kumar has served in various significant diplomatic roles across the world and is set to take up his new position shortly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 13:09 IST
Ashok Kumar, new Ambassador of India to the Republic of Belarus (Image/Indian High Commission to Lusaka). Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic diplomatic move, the Ministry of External Affairs has appointed seasoned diplomat Ashok Kumar as the next Indian Ambassador to the Republic of Belarus. Kumar, who currently serves as High Commissioner at the High Commission of India in Lusaka, Zambia, is anticipated to assume his new responsibilities soon.

A stalwart of the Indian Foreign Service, Kumar embarked on his diplomatic journey in 1998 and has since accumulated a wealth of experience. His early tenure included crucial postings at the Indian Embassy in Syria and the Consulate General in Jeddah. By 2006, Kumar was working at the New Delhi headquarters, where he played a significant role in managing relations with African communities and directed development cooperation projects.

Kumar's distinguished international service record includes pivotal roles in Berlin and Mauritius, and he was instrumental in establishing India's first mission in Djibouti. Throughout his career, Kumar has been integral to major international forums, including the India-Africa Forum Summits and World Hindi Conferences. An alumnus of the University of Delhi, Kumar holds multiple degrees in Geology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

